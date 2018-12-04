The HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) and Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS) in collaboration with the HPCXXL Board today announced thecall for session proposals and sponsors for the 10th annual Swiss Conference and HPCXXL User Group in Lugano, Switzerland, 01-04 April, 2019. Proposals for contributed talks, tutorials and workshops must be submitted before the end of January. Marking ten years, the jointly organized forum combines thought leadership talks with immersive breakout sessions across HPC and AI domain and disciplines, breakthrough research, state-of-the-art technologies, advanced initiatives, Cloud, EuroEXA, OpenStack and more.

Hosting a recognizable lineup of industry leaders like annual supporters Atos, Docker, HPCXXL partners and numerous others, the conference draws renowned subject matter experts together to share insights on leading-edge innovations, disciplines and research. Reflective of its diverse audience, annual agendas address a broad range of interests and feature trending topics from the EU's decade long Human Brain Project involving hundreds of scientists, universities and research centers to the more than 6000 scientists, physicians and professionals supported by Novartis' Institute of Bioinformatics Research (NIBR) to enable life-changing discoveries worldwide.

"HPC and AI are driving major advances in every field and exposing entirely new approaches from how we work to the delivery of results," said Gilad Shainer, HPC-AI Advisory Council Chairman. "Whether developing interests, keeping pace, or to gain new knowledge, specialists from all over the world come to Lugano to delve into the newest learnings, technologies and techniques that can be applied to push boundaries even further."

"These conferences inspire truly advantageous outcomes," said CSCS' HPC System Manager, Hussein Harake. "Bringing multi-disciplined private and public professionals together to contribute experiences and expertise and explore works helps further our individual pursuits. It's also a great catalyst in surfacing opportunities for more cross-industry collaborations which benefits everyone."

In parallel to inviting sponsor and expert submissions, registration is open through 24 Mar., 2019, required of all participants and includes a nominal attendee fee. Open to all interested, the Swiss Conference (CHF 180.00) includes an evening excursion, daily break and lunch services. Participation in the HPCXXL meeting also requires a separate registration for all participants (CHF 90.00). Attendees must register before 10 Feb., 2019 to take advantage of Early-bird discounts. More information on the conference, key dates, submissions, etc., is on the HPCAIAC website

About HPC-AI Advisory Council

Founded in 2008, The HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) is a for community benefit organization with over 400 members committed to promoting HPC and AI through education and outreach. More: www.hpcadvisorycouncil.com

About Swiss National Supercomputing Centre

Founded in 1991, the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS) provides key capabilities to solve important problems to science and/or society. Operated by ETH Zurich, CSCS supports researchers globally from its state of the art centre in Lugano. More: www.cscs.ch

