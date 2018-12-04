EverZinc, the leading global provider of specialty zinc materials,today announced an investment of more than 5 Million Euros in order to increase the production capacity of the Zano (ultra-fine zinc oxide) product line. Production capacity of EverZinc has been increased by 30% in 2018 and will increase further by another 30% in 2019. EverZinc is also investing in an additional Zano production line, which is scheduled to be operational from Q1 2020 onwards. This new line will expand EverZinc's current Zano capacity by another 50%. In total EverZinc is going to triple the production capacity of Zano in this 48-month period

The market for UV filters is envisaging major changes, and there is a growing demand for ultra-fine zinc oxide as a mineral UV filter (due to a higher public awareness for UV-A protection, an increasing worldwide interest for natural UV filters, the ban on the chemical filters oxybenzone and octinoxate in several island regions, and the ECHA official opinion about ultra-fine TiO2). "This worldwide trend which is accelerating quickly has resulted in an unforeseen expansion of the zinc oxide suncare market," said Vincent Dujardin,EverZinc's Chief Executive Officer. "EverZinc is dedicated to invest in new production capacity of Zano to support the growth of the zinc-oxide-based sunscreen and skincare market because we believe in the superior characteristics of Zano, combining broadband UVA/UVB protection and a high level of transparency. Besides, it offers a natural solution to replace chemical filters."

Following this Capex expenditure, EverZinc is also raising Zano's price for material delivered from 1 January 2019 onwards. "Zano's price has been stable for many years despite severe cost increases related to energy inflation, zinc's higher price, carbon emission rights, and staff costs," concluded Dujardin.

About EverZinc

EverZinc, an OpenGate Capital portfolio company, is committed to creating products that matter. The company is a global provider of specialty zinc materials, including fine zinc powders; zinc oxides; battery zinc powders; and Zano, an ultra-fine zinc oxide. EverZinc products are used in a wide variety of applications, including corrosion inhibiting paints, performance tires, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, glass, sunscreen, alkaline batteries, and other products. With manufacturing operations located in Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, China, and Malaysia, EverZinc processes more than 180,000 tons of materials of which 40% are recycled and refined at eight production sites to serve its growing global customer base. Learn more at www.everzinc.com.

