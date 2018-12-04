SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Network Cables Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The growing need for high-speed internet services is driving the demand for the network cables market in regions like APAC, North America, and other regions. However, the manufacturing of such equipment calls for bulk investments, which inadvertently multiples during the production. This is creating a major challenge for investors to cater to the consumer's demand for low-cost but high-quality equipment. Read the free sample of our network cables market intelligence report to know what are the other critical drivers that are impacting the cost structure of the network cables market.

This procurement market intelligence report does not limit its scope to just highlighting the challenges but also identifies the best ways to overcome challenges and capitalize on the key growth drivers to make the most of a thriving network cables market. It also offers a coverage of the sustainability practices and the risk mitigation strategies to improve category spend in the network cables market. Reach out to us to customize the network cables market intelligence report.

"Considering the increasing procurement expenditure, buyers should prefer suppliers who are located at close proximity to the buyer's facility. This will significantly reduce the buyer's logistics cost,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence experts believe that the following factors will influence the growth in the network cables market:

Automation can help buyers achieve cost savings of 40%-60%

Rising prices for raw materials such as copper, glass, and silicone during the forecast period will significantly affect the network cables price.

Buy the complete network cables market intelligence report, to know how you can successfully sustain yourself in the competitive network cables market.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

