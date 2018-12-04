

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree Inc. (TREE) said that it expects revenue for full-year 2019 to be in the range of $990 million - $1.030 billion, representing growth of 29% - 34% over the midpoint of full-year 2018 revenue guidance of $765 million - $775 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.04 billion for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Variable Marketing Margin is anticipated to be $365 million - $385 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $195 million - $205 million, up 27% - 34% over the midpoint of full-year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $152 million - $155 million.



'2018 has been another record setting year at LendingTree, and we are thrilled with what we've accomplished this year despite a difficult environment for the mortgage industry' said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX