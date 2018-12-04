sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 4

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 October 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 October 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings7.1
Tech Mahindra6.2
Marico3.1
Unicharm2.9
Delta Electronics2.7
Manila Water2.6
Housing Development Finance Corp.2.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.4
Mahindra & Mahindra2.3
Dr Reddy's Laboratories2.1
Total33.9
Geographical breakdown%
India33.0
Taiwan12.0
Philippines7.9
Hong Kong7.7
Indonesia5.9
Japan5.4
Bangladesh5.2
Thailand3.6
Malaysia2.7
Others5.3
Cash11.3
Total100.0

- ENDS-

4 December 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


