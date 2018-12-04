Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 October 2018

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 October 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 7.1 Tech Mahindra 6.2 Marico 3.1 Unicharm 2.9 Delta Electronics 2.7 Manila Water 2.6 Housing Development Finance Corp. 2.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.4 Mahindra & Mahindra 2.3 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 2.1 Total 33.9 Geographical breakdown % India 33.0 Taiwan 12.0 Philippines 7.9 Hong Kong 7.7 Indonesia 5.9 Japan 5.4 Bangladesh 5.2 Thailand 3.6 Malaysia 2.7 Others 5.3 Cash 11.3 Total 100.0

4 December 2018

