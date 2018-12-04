Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, December 4
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 31 October 2018
This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 October 2018
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|7.1
|Tech Mahindra
|6.2
|Marico
|3.1
|Unicharm
|2.9
|Delta Electronics
|2.7
|Manila Water
|2.6
|Housing Development Finance Corp.
|2.5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.4
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2.3
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|2.1
|Total
|33.9
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.0
|Taiwan
|12.0
|Philippines
|7.9
|Hong Kong
|7.7
|Indonesia
|5.9
|Japan
|5.4
|Bangladesh
|5.2
|Thailand
|3.6
|Malaysia
|2.7
|Others
|5.3
|Cash
|11.3
|Total
|100.0
4 December 2018
