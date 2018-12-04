

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Airbus Group (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) to jointly explore opportunities to meet the growing demand for aerial refueling for U.S. defense customers.



The two companies will seek to provide aerial-refueling services to address any identified capacity shortfall and to meet requirements for the next generation of tankers capable of operating in the challenging environments of future battlespace.



'Reliable and modernized aerial refueling is an essential capability for our customers to maintain their global reach and strategic advantage. By combining the innovation and expertise of Airbus and Lockheed Martin, we will be well-positioned to provide the United States Air Force with the advanced refueling solutions needed to meet 21st century security challenges,' said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson.



The two companies said they are taking a cooperative approach, with the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport or A330 MRTT at its heart, to examine a broad spectrum of opportunities. These may range from ways to support critical near-term air-refueling needs, such as a fee-for-service structure to conceptualizing the tanker of the future.



