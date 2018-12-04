sprite-preloader
04.12.2018 | 14:46
Invesco Markets III Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 4

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release4thDecember 2018

Invesco Markets III plc

(THE "COMPANY")

Re: Resignation of Director

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that Brian Collins, Non-Executive Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from 4 December 2018.

The Board would like to thank Brian for his invaluable contribution during his service.

Enquiries:

Invesco +44 2070653897


