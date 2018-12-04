Third Republic opens new European Headquarters in London

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a strong year in 2018 - which saw revenue targets exceed and significant client gains - Third Republic have announced the opening of a new office in central London. The opening of this office in the city of London represents a significant development in the continued organic growth of the firm that specialises in recruitment solutions for advanced technologies.

Founded in 2014, Third Republic has undergone three office moves in four years as a result of the rapid growth and - with headcount doubling again since the start of 2018 - now totals 60 sales consultants across both London and New York offices.

Richard Vercesi, CEO and Co-Founder of Third at Republic, said: "I have to admit, the first three years of our journey were definitely a lot harder than I was expecting them to be attracting staff to winning new clients and engaging high-quality candidates, we really had to push to break into the market. However, after a lot of hard work and persistence, we have come a long way from our humble basement office in Farringdon where it all began. Our brand has matured significantly over the past twelve months and, as a result, more and more people in the markets we engage with are starting to take notice of who we are and our modern approach to recruitment has definitely helped with this. Our new, state-of-the-art space will enable us to continue developing our footprint and expanding our reach, as we continue the transition from 'start-up to scale up' here at Third Republic - and I am definitely excited to see what the future holds for us here!"

Whilst much of the recent developments have been within the UK marketplace, Third Republic is now gearing up to increase their reach across Europe, with a particular focus on Germany.

"We are also particularly excited to welcome our communities of Tech talent to the new office, as we take advantage of the new space and continue to host MeetUps and networking events in each of the cloud and digital technology spaces that we operate in," commented Adam Woozeer, Head of Marketing at Third Republic.

About Third Republic: Next Generation Sourcing

Most recruitment agencies are designed for an era that existed 10 years ago that was aggressive, short-term and transactional. Our goal is to build a new breed of agency focused on both clients and candidates - our customers.

Built on values of transparency and trust, a partnership for the long-term. Our vision is to transform the way companies hire advanced technology skills. Our mission is to deliver these skills by creating the agency of the future, designed for the digital age of recruitment.

We believe we are moving into a new era in talent acquisition, driven by innovations in next-generation technologies and forward-thinking resourcing methodologies.

For more information, visit www.thirdrepublic.com .

