The global CO2 market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005613/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global CO2 market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand in the oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the global CO2 market. CO2 is primarily used for enhancing oil recovery in the oil and gas industry as it is compatible with crude oil and is cost-effective than other similar miscible fluids. CO2 is poured into pore spaces in rocks to extract crude oil.

This market research report on the global CO2 market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the inorganic expansion and increase in M&A as one of the key emerging trends in the global CO2 market:

Global CO2 market: Inorganic expansion and increase in M&A

Major vendors in the CO2 market rely on inorganic through M&A. inorganic growth leads to the expansion of manufacturing capabilities as major vendors increase their consumer base through expansion, M&A, and strengthening distribution networks.

"Prominent vendors are focusing on distribution to gain major access to small and medium-scale enterprises. Several vendors are adopting forward integration in order to ensure demand for large volumes, increase in revenue and to improve distribution. In major sales regions, vendors are focusing on growth by strengthening their operations and improving operational efficiency. At present, the industrial gases market is registering an increase in M&A in the leading regions and terminating unprofitable business operations," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global CO2 market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global CO2 market by application (enhanced oil recovery, food and beverages, precipitated calcium carbonate, and others) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The enhanced oil recovery segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 62% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005613/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com