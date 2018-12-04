Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the three major advantages of big data in the finance sector.

Big data is one crucial technology that is impacting every domain of the market by troubleshooting issues, generating information, forecasting future system problems. Moreover, it is helping companies in designing strategies for reducing time and cost efforts. Such perks have made big data a major contributor to growth across all industries. Big data focuses on the data quality and analysis rather than the quantity. Big data in finance is relevant because of its ability to derive meaningful insights from huge amounts of data to create better customer experiences and protect businesses.

"At present, trading institutions are making use of historical market data to develop predictive models and leveraging big data to develop accurate market forecasts," says a big data expert from Quantzig.

Advantages of big data in the finance sector:

Enhance forecasting

Forecasting has a very important role in businesses. Companies analyze and plan their strategies and policies based on forecasting. Any wrong prediction can prove to be fatal for companies' revenues and negatively impact its position in the financial market. The use of big data in finance helps in preventing such situations by improving predictability and validating assumptions.

Working capital becomes more predictable

Big data is extremely beneficial in analyzing and predicting working capitals. This has made the task easier for the analysts, who can easily seek statistical correlations between working capitals and any number of data points to arrive at a forecast for the organization. Moreover, this helps in increasing liquidity and profitability by reducing the debt and cost of capital by improving return on capital employed.

Boost operations and transactions

Many companies prefer conducting a thorough market analysis before rolling down their products or services in the market. These financial organizations plan their marketing strategies according to insights availed from various social media sources. They preferably identify the pre-launch attitudes of their customers to improve operations and transactions and develop predictive models. Big data is proving a useful tool in developing accurate market forecasts, which is a major advantage of big data in finance.

