IPC Wins Three Prestigious 2018 American Financial Technology Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, announced today that it has won three 2018 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTA) in the categories of "Best Trading Infrastructure Provider", "Best Partnership or Alliance" and for the third consecutive year, "Best Communications Infrastructure Provider".

"The AFTA's recognition of IPC's significant communication solutions and partnership initiatives is a testimony to our unwavering dedication to customer success," said Bob Santella, CEO of IPC. "IPC is proud of these achievements and will continue to transform the global financial markets through the tools, services and technology innovations needed to support market participants in this dynamic environment."

Best Trading Infrastructure Provider - Unigy 360 earned IPC the "Best Trading Infrastructure Provider" AFTA award, which is given to the firm that provides the most innovative trading-related infrastructure to the capital markets. Unigy 360 is the industry's first fully managed, resilient SaaS solution to address the most complex and challenging communications and workflow requirements of regulated users in the global financial market.

Best Partnership or Alliance - The recently expanded IPC-GreenKey collaboration, which was awarded the "Best Partnership or Alliance" AFTA, brings together IPC's trading communications expertise and cloud financial ecosystem of over 6,000 diverse market participants with GreenKey's next-generation machine-learning technologies.

Best Communications Infrastructure Provider -- This marks the third consecutive year IPC has been honored with "Best Communications Infrastructure Provider" for Unigy, the most innovative communications infrastructure to the capital markets. Unigy utilizes the latest standards-based technology and a services-oriented architecture to bring flexibility and scalability to financial organizations. The unified communications-based platform is designed specifically to enable the entire trading environment more productive, intelligent and efficient.

"IPC continues to rack up the wins in the AFTAs, this year winning three categories, and in so doing underlining its versatility and pursuit of excellence as one of the industry's foremost front-office technology providers," said Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of Waters magazine and WatersTechnology.

The AFTAs, hosted by Waters Magazine and waterstechnology.com, recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Waters

Each month, Waters reports and analyzes the practical implementation of financial technology in the wholesale banking and securities industries. Since its launch in 1993, financial IT professionals worldwide have relied on the magazine for its focused, in-depth coverage of financial market data and technology as well as the human issues of talent management, staff retention and compensation within the financial services community. With more than 10,000 subscribers, Waters readers enjoy the insights of CIOs and CTOs from the global capital markets. Waters is published by Incisive Media Plc. For more information, please visit www.watersonline.com and www.incisivemedia.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statement.

