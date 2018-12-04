LG Leads Future-focused Artificial Intelligence Dialog with World's Top AI Thought Leaders

LG Focuses on Consumer AI Benefits as Global Innovators, Discusses AI Opportunities, Challenges at New York AI Summit

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlighting how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the lives of businesses and consumers around the world, LG Electronics will be front and center at the AI Global Summit conference in New York on Dec. 5.

The AI Summit is the world's largest conference to look at the practical implications of AI for enterprise companies and the solutions that are transforming business productivity. LG's participation in the Summit -- both as exclusive sponsor of the "LG ThinQ Forum" and as a featured speaker on a high-profile panel -- epitomizes the company's role as a leader at the forefront of AI development.

In the spotlight panel exploring "realistic approaches" to addressing AI challenges,Mohammed Ansari, senior vice president from the LG Silicon Valley Lab, will share key AI business insights from the perspective of a consumer product company, explaining LG's vision of how AI enhances consumers lives at home, at work and on the move. He will be joined on stage by global AI experts Mark Brayan, CEO, Appen; Clayton Ching, global head of product management, DRYiCE by HCL Technologies; Catherine Havasi, chief strategy officer, Luminoso; and Dave Parsin, North America vice president, Artificial Solutions.

A highlight of the two-day AI Summit New York will be the LG ThinQ Forum, entitled: "The Future of AI's Impact on the Home." Ansari will be a featured speaker at this VIP roundtable along with Will Thompson, managing director of Forbes Insights; Carley Knobloch, digital lifestyle influencer; and Naomi Makofsky, global products partnerships, the Google Assistant.

Convened and sponsored by LG Electronics, the LG ThinQ Forum will explore topics related to AI from interior design to quality of life, and how AI will provide a better life at home. Roundtable experts will examine how brands are incorporating AI into everyday home products and how they differ from "smart" technology, hesitations about AI integrations into everyday life, and how AI is improving our lives by making time for things that matter.

At the heart of LG's AI innovations is LG ThinQ, which launched earlier this year and identifies its home appliances, consumer electronics, and services that utilize artificial intelligence. Built on the pillars of "Evolve, Connect and Open," LG ThinQ products leverage learning engine technologies to enhance performance, offer a seamless connection for users, and are compatible with different platforms in order to meet the diverse needs and preferences of consumers.

"This is an extremely interesting if not pivotal time to discuss how AI is being deployed and leveraged, both in business and at home," said Ansari. "The AI Summit brings together some of the greatest business minds and AI leaders from around the world, making this the ideal forum for LG to help lead the dialog about AI's future in business and at home."

The AI Summit is the first-ever conference and exhibition to globally explore what AI practically means for companies, according to George Kipouros, co-founder and event director, AI Business and AI Summit. "The insights and value that LG will bring to the conference from a business perspective are particularly noteworthy given the company's position as an AI leader and innovator in the consumer product space," noted Kipouros.

The AI Summit is a global series of conferences taking place in London, Hong Kong, San Francisco, New York, Cape Town and Singapore throughout the year. The New York Summit will be held at Javits Center with C-suite speakers from leading companies across a variety of industries. The AI panel will take place on Dec. 5 in Stream I at the Jacob Javits Center from 11:10 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. and the LG ThinQ Forum will take place on Dec. 5 in Hall 1A in Room 1A05 at Jacob Javits Center from 1 - 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about LG ThinQ, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/lg-thinq.

