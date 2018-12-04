ErisX today announced the closing of Series B funding from an influential group of investors spanning the traditional capital and digital asset markets including Bitmain, ConsenSys, Fidelity Investments, Nasdaq Ventures (NDAQ) and TradeStation Securities' parent company, Monex Group Inc. (TSE: 8698). ErisX is receiving additional support from existing investors including CTC Group Investments, Digital Currency Group, DRW Venture Capital, Pantera Capital and Valor Equity Partners.

With such authoritative firms behind ErisX, the Exchange's position is cemented as an industry-needed solution for a fair and transparent platform in the digital asset space. The new investors are part of an earlier group that saw a void in the market; including DRW Venture Capital, Valor Equity Partners, TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Virtu Financial (VIRT), NEX Opportunities, Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), CTC Group Investments, Digital Currency Group, Nico Trading, Pantera Capital, Third Stone Partners, CMT Digital, Susquehanna International Group, XR Trading, C2 Capital Management and ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Chippas, Chief Commercial Officer Kelly Brown and Head of Clearing Liz James, among other derivatives and digital asset experts, ErisX will operate an intermediary-friendly, CFTC-regulated futures exchange (registered) and clearing organization (registration pending), as well as a spot market for digital assets.

"With increasing financial support from leading edge firms, ErisX stands to provide the most robust, secure and regulated digital asset offering available to both institutional and individual participants," said Chippas. "Closing this second round of funding enables us to continue building our modern platform and expand our team."

ErisX will leverage their investors' strengths, experiences and knowledge in pioneering a single platform for digital asset spot and regulated futures contracts.

"Many of our customers have been seeking various hedging solutions and would be happy to see US regulatory compliant exchanges like ErisX provide spot and futures' contracts in one platform," said Jihan Wu of Bitmain. "We are confident that our customers will find this strategic partnership beneficial."

"The formation of ErisX is an important step in continuing the convergence of digital and traditional asset classes in global institutional financial services," said Joseph Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys. "We are excited to invest and to be working with the extremely credible team. We look forward to seeing ErisX drive significant growth in institutional flows in both spot and futures digital asset markets in 2019."

"Our customers are increasingly interested in the digital asset space," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group. "We believe ErisX recognized a gap in the crypto market and we are excited to partner with them to bring sophisticated traders into this space."

To learn more about ErisX please visit www.erisx.com or contact the team at info@erisx.com. The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over underlying or spot virtual currency products or transactions or virtual currency exchanges, custodians, or markets.

About ErisX

ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the worlds largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies. Aspects of ErisX's offering are subject to regulatory approval, including its pending license as a clearing organization with the CFTC.

