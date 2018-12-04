Procurement Platform Beroe LiVE Surpasses 10,000 Company Milestone

RALEIGH, North Carolina, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Beroe Inc's on-demand Procurement Intelligence platform, Beroe LiVE, is now being used by more than 10,000 companies across the world, in a growing sign that the cloud-based platform is increasingly helping Procurement Organizations to cut costs, identify suppliers, manage risk and compliance.

"We launched the Beroe LiVE platform in April 2017 with the intent to democratize and digitize access to market intelligence for procurement organizations. Clearly, this has resonated with the procurement community and we are incredibly pleased that we now have more than 10,000 companies using Beroe LiVE today. We are now laser focused on creating value added services in the benchmarking and digital supplier compliance spaces, leveraging this massive procurement community," said Beroe Inc. Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel.

Beroe's Category Intelligence reports provide:

Information relating to market, supply, cost, and pricing analysis

Hard to find data on cost and TCO models, supplier details, and performance benchmarks

Macroeconomic and regional trends impacting cost, supply, and other market dynamics

Category-specific negotiation and sourcing advice

Besides Category Intelligence, Purchasing managers can also access D&B risk ratings of more than 140 million suppliers. Please click here to access Market Intelligence and Supplier Ratings: https://live.beroeinc.com

Fernando Mero, Head of Procurement at Grupo Netshoes, a Brazilian e-commerce firm, said, "Beroe Live is an essential tool to the procurement environment as the platform offers intelligence on a number of categories, besides providing high-quality supplier reviews and ratings."

"Although in my opinion the best functionality is the Procurement Community ("Thought Leadership and Peer Community"), where you can find active forums and discussions with procurement leaders that provide different points of view in each topic, and benchmarking data that can help the professionals with the decision making process," Mero said.

Beroe hosts hundreds of Thought Leadership articles across major spend areas. The Procurement community also gets access to the company's flagship magazine Procurement Espresso. https://www.beroeinc.com/espresso/

Overall, Beroe LiVE removes all clutter while enabling procurement professionals to:

Achieve trusted advisor status among your stakeholders

Deliver business value in a seamless manner

Make informed decisions; and excel at Negotiation

Create advantage in such a manner that Procurement will be perceived as a business enabler than a bottleneck

"Beroe LiVE hosts not only hard-to-find category intelligence, but also carries critical information on more than 140 million suppliers. The fact that more than 10,000 companies now use the platform shows how valuable data and information is to the procurement community - it is hard to make the right purchasing decisions without sifting through reliable data. Besides the increase in the number of companies, we have also seen the monthly engagement on the platform more than double to 36 minutes per user. We are expecting this uptrend to continue in the years to come," according to Rahul Devarakonda, VP and Head of Beroe LiVE.

Beroe is currently working on Beroe LiVE X - an upgraded version of the current Beroe LiVE product - which will offer real-time market information, category intelligence, price forecast, supplier intelligence, supplier compliance and risk ratings in a user-friendly dashboard format.

About Beroe

Beroe's unique business model involves providing market intelligence and analytics to the procurement teams of businesses across the globe. Beroe leverages its deep domain expertise in 300+ categories across 14 industries. It boasts of more than 80 of the Fortune 500 companies as its clients.

To learn more about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com

