Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Market Analysis, Market size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. In Multiple Sclerosis (MS), body's own immune system produces cells and proteins (antibodies) that attack the fatty substance, myelin, which is responsible for protecting the body's nerve fibers. There are four major categories in Multiple Sclerosis (MS):- Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis, Secondary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Primary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, and Progressive-Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis.
According to DelveInsight, the total prevalent population of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 7 major markets is estimated to be approximately 1,980,782 in 2016, which is then expected to increase in the forecasted period of 2018-2027. It is also estimated that prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in United States with 1,301,558 cases in 2016 will increase in 2027. The market of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 7MM was found to be USD 21,248million in 2016, and is expected to increase in 2027. Additionally, the United States accounts for the largest market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), in comparison to other 7 MM countries i.e., EU5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.
Presently, there are some therapies approved by the FDA for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which include Betaferon, Rebif, Copaxone, Avonex, Tysabri, Fampyra/Ampyra, Gilenya, Aubagio, Tecfidera, Plegridy, Lemtrada, Zinbryta, Ocrevus, and Mavenclad, among others. Apart from all these approved products, there are few more promising candidates in pivotal stages of clinical development, to increase the market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) during the forecast period (2018-2027). These emerging drugs mainly include Siponimod (BAF312; Novartis), Ponesimod (ACT-128800; Johnson and Johnson), Ozanimod (RPC1063; Celgene), Ofatumumab (Novartis), Ublituximab (TG Therapeutics), ALKS 8700 (Alkermes Plc), Gocovri (Adamas Pharmaceuticals), Evobrutinib (Merck KgaA), and Mavenclad (Merck KgaA).
This report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) from 2016 to 2027, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.
Key Benefits
• This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market
• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market
• To understand the future market competition in the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market.
Companies covered
- Bayer Healthcare
- Merck KGA
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Biogen
- Novartis
And many others
Drugs covered
- Betaferon
- Rebif
- Copaxone
- Avonex
- Tysabri
And many others
Key topics covered
1. Key Insights
2. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Market Overview at a Glance
3. Multiple Sclerosis (MS): Disease Background and Overview
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
5.1. United States
6. EU5 Countries
7. Japan
8. Treatment
9. Unmet Needs
10. Marketed Drugs
10.1. Betaferon: Bayer Healthcare
10.2. Rebif: Merck KGA
10.3. Copaxone: Teva Pharmaceutical
10.4. Avonex: Biogen Idec. Limited
10.5. Tysabri: Biogen Idec. Limited
10.6. Fampyra/Ampyra: Acorda Therapeutics/ Biogen Idec Ltd.
10.7. Gilenya: Novartis
10.8. Aubagio: Genzyme
10.9. Tecfidera: Biogen Idec Ltd.
10.10. Plegridy: Biogen Idec Ltd.
10.11. Lemtrada: Genzyme
10.12. Zinbryta: Biogen Idec
10.13. Ocrevus: Genentech
10.14. Mavenclad: Merck
11. Emerging Drugs
11.1. Key Cross Competition
11.2. Phase III Drugs
11.2.1. ALKS 8700: Biogen
11.2.2. Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics
11.2.3. Ozanimod: Celgene Corporation
11.2.4. OMB157: Novartis
11.2.5. MD1003: MedDay Pharma
11.2.6. Masitinib: AB Science
11.2.7. Siponimod: Novartis
11.2.8. Ponesimod: Johnson & Johnson
11.2.9. Evobrutinib: Merck
11.2.10. ADS-5102: Adamas Pharmaceuticals
12. Multiple Sclerosis (MS): 7 Major Market Analysis
13. Global Market Size by Therapies
14. The United States Market Outlook
15. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
16. Japan-MS Market Size
17. Cost Analysis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
18. Generic Competition in MS Market
19. Market Drivers
20. Market Barriers
21. Appendix
22. DelveInsight Capabilities
23. Disclaimer
24. About DelveInsight
