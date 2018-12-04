Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Market Analysis, Market size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. In Multiple Sclerosis (MS), body's own immune system produces cells and proteins (antibodies) that attack the fatty substance, myelin, which is responsible for protecting the body's nerve fibers. There are four major categories in Multiple Sclerosis (MS):- Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis, Secondary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Primary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, and Progressive-Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776895/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg )

According to DelveInsight, the total prevalent population of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 7 major markets is estimated to be approximately 1,980,782 in 2016, which is then expected to increase in the forecasted period of 2018-2027. It is also estimated that prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in United States with 1,301,558 cases in 2016 will increase in 2027. The market of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 7MM was found to be USD 21,248million in 2016, and is expected to increase in 2027. Additionally, the United States accounts for the largest market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), in comparison to other 7 MM countries i.e., EU5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.

Presently, there are some therapies approved by the FDA for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which include Betaferon, Rebif, Copaxone, Avonex, Tysabri, Fampyra/Ampyra, Gilenya, Aubagio, Tecfidera, Plegridy, Lemtrada, Zinbryta, Ocrevus, and Mavenclad, among others. Apart from all these approved products, there are few more promising candidates in pivotal stages of clinical development, to increase the market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) during the forecast period (2018-2027). These emerging drugs mainly include Siponimod (BAF312; Novartis), Ponesimod (ACT-128800; Johnson and Johnson), Ozanimod (RPC1063; Celgene), Ofatumumab (Novartis), Ublituximab (TG Therapeutics), ALKS 8700 (Alkermes Plc), Gocovri (Adamas Pharmaceuticals), Evobrutinib (Merck KgaA), and Mavenclad (Merck KgaA).

This report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) from 2016 to 2027, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Companies covered

Bayer Healthcare Merck KGA Teva Pharmaceutical Biogen Novartis

And many others

Drugs covered

Betaferon Rebif Copaxone Avonex Tysabri

And many others

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

