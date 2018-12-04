CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial expands its TechPro² training program in Ethiopia

Turin, 4 December 2018

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) has recently launched a new course on agricultural vehicles and engines at the Don Bosco Technical Center, a Salesian facility in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which is already home to the TechPro² professional vocational program on industrial vehicles.

With the assistance of New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial, it has been possible to build a workshop, which can be used both for theoretical study and practical training, dedicated entirely to the farming sector. Furthermore, New Holland has provided a tractor for teaching purposes, specifically a TT75 four wheel drive tractor, a model which is particularly suited to the area's operational environment.

The official opening ceremony for the courses, during which the new workshop was inaugurated, took place on November 28, and was attended by Moenco, the local New Holland dealer, who is also a partner in the project. Representing CNH Industrial were Yasin Seker, Business Manager for New Holland Agriculture EMEA, and Daniela Ropolo, EMEA & APAC Sustainability Development Initiatives Manager for CNH Industrial.

Launched for the first time at an international level by CNH Industrial in 2011, the TechPro² program aims to involve local communities in advanced vocational training programs specifically tailored for young people, and to provide them with the skills and tools they need to build a successful future in the field of mechanics. The new TechPro² course will see the participation of seven students, from the 40 currently enrolled at the Salesian facility. After a year of both theory and practical lessons, these students will have an internship opportunity at a local workshop of the relative Brand.

This initiative represents the most recent step in a path undertaken in 2008 and which continues in partnership with FCA. It is a project that has enjoyed extraordinary success, and which, over the course of ten years, has offered over 6,000 internships and has trained nearly 13,000 students in Italy, Brazil, China, Poland, Spain and other countries.

