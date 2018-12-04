GrayMeta Inc.: Videofashion Set to Launch a New Artificial Intelligence Service Powered by GrayMeta

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Videofashion, the world's premier provider of fashion content, just announced they are transforming how customers can now leverage the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to find targeted content within 18,000 hours of fashion-focused television programming and videos, using Curio, by GrayMeta.



"Artificial intelligence is opening up opportunities everywhere," said Nicolas Charney, Videofashion's Executive Chairman and Founder. "And now it's unlocking - and rapidly monetizing -- the unique, unparalleled Videofashion Library by making five decades of fashion accessible for licensing worldwide."

By far the most comprehensive and valuable archive of fashion video in the world, the Videofashion Library covers all aspects of the industry: from runway shows and backstage access to red carpets and museum exhibits, studio visits and behind-the-scenes looks - not to mention interviews with designers, models, artists, and industry experts. Videofashion's seasonal coverage includes ready-to-wear fashion, couture, bridal, menswear, swimwear, beauty, jewelry, accessories and more from New York, London, Milan, Paris and other fashion capitals around the world.

With this rich library, Videofashion has teamed up with GrayMeta to provide an innovative platform which delivers deep insights into all their content, making it accessible and searchable online. With Curio, Videofashion is enabling their global audience to intuitively search and find footage. Using best-of-breed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning services, the platform enables customers to quickly search through footage by year, designer, city, trends, show, clothing, celebrities, models, quotes and more.

Users can now view the benefits of the Platform and request access to an introductory version of the Platform to discover a unique curated selection of the Videofashion library by visiting www.videofashion.com/search-the-library . The full launch of the search platform is scheduled soon for rapid release.

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta dramatically improves efficiencies by automating the creation of metadata with an innovative approach to extracting rich metadata from digital assets across the enterprise. The GrayMeta Platform offers the freedom to extract, create, curate and store intelligent metadata - making assets more searchable, across more applications and turning hidden data into actionable information. For more information about GrayMeta, please visit www.graymeta.com

About Videofashion

Videofashion launched the genre of fashion video in 1976. The Videofashion Library has it all. It is the industry's de facto "fashion news of record" - an 18,000-hour video time capsule thoroughly documenting the art and business of fashion: seasonal news, designers, models, style, beauty, swimwear, bridal, men, award ceremonies, red-carpet events, and more. Videofashion has a history of creating the most artistic, in-depth and newsworthy television programs and videos for syndication to all media on every platform. Its ongoing catalogue features 27 program series, comprised of over 3000 episodes, which have helped launch channels worldwide - including E! Entertainment, Style Network, and Style International; Fashion Television in Canada; Zee's TV Trendz in India; Chic TV in Thailand; SIC's Women's Channel in Portugal; Fashion Box in Europe; TCast's Fashion Channel in Korea; World Fashion Channel; and recently, Hola! TV in the United States and Latin America, as well as Fashion.il in Israel. For more information, please visit www.videofashion.com

Media Contact:

Mel Jensen

GrayMeta Chief Marketing Officer

mel.jensen@graymeta.com

A video accompanying this release is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d25adde-e23f-477a-a790-8315888b228e