Customers, from holiday shoppers to industrial manufacturers, are demanding more shipping transparency, predictability and efficiency. Businesses are specifically looking for a single view into their global supply chains to deliver Amazon-like experiences. To meet this need, project44 today announced the acquisition of GateHouse Logistics, based in northern Denmark, immediately creating the largest visibility platform across North America and Europe, and accelerating development of future global visibility offerings.

project44 is the world's leading Advanced Visibility Platform for shippers and third-party logistics firms providing a scalable, secure, cloud-based platform that connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and drive better decisions. The project44 network now boasts more than 175,000 capacity providers, more than 550 telematics data partnerships and integrations with all major transportation management systems (TMS), such as SAP, Oracle and JDA. All integrations are connected via machine-to-machine communications for industry-leading data accuracy, quality and refresh speeds.

"Many global businesses from retailers to manufacturers are looking for ways to digitally transform their supply chains and create new business value," said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. "We partnered with GateHouse Logistics earlier this year because they offer the largest European capacity provider network, share our commitment to high-fidelity data and have a 'customer first' mentality. By bringing our companies together permanently, we have created the first ever single-pane view into all our customers' global shipments an unmatched value."

On November 27, Gartner, Inc. released the first-of-its-kind Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers, indicating that the visibility market has grown to include dozens of players. Most companies are active in either North America or Europe but have difficulty expanding across both regions due to divergent industry characteristics, technology options and carrier needs. The acquisition of GateHouse Logistics by project44 forms the first truly global visibility platform - one that includes deep integrations throughout the North American and European markets, driving unprecedented efficiencies and customer satisfaction across global supply chains.

To help customers further streamline operations and reduce costs across all geographies and modes of transportation, all GateHouse Logistics solutions will immediately become part of the project44 Advanced Visibility Platform. Current GateHouse Logistics offerings will continue to be supported, and all employees will become employees of project44.

Jesper Bennike, former GateHouse Logistics CEO and current project44 executive vice president of business development said, "Our mission is perfectly aligned with project44. By coming together to create the largest visibility platform across North America and Europe, our customers will be able to capture the deep business value that a single global provider can enable, while gaining access to the high-fidelity data analytics, automation and predictability of the project44 Advanced Visibility Platform."

