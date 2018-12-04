Maritime Connect turns cargo ships into offices at sea

Network connectivity vital to ensure safety in the Russian Arctic

The Arctic Shipping Company has chosen Maritime Connect from Orange Business Services to keep its cargo ships connected to the network while at sea. The new contract follows the successful completion of a pilot with the shipping firm, and the service is now deployed on six of its vessels. The Arctic Shipping Company specializes in cargo transportation, including along the Northern Sea Route, which runs from the Barents Sea, near Russia's border with Norway, to the Bering Strait between Siberia and Alaska.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005544/en/

Maritime Connect essentially turning vessels into full-fledged "offices at sea" (Photo: Orange Business Services)

Maritime Connect combines multiple networks, including satellite, to ensure connectivity for the cargo ships wherever they are even on the high seas. It gives the crew the ability to work in a single virtual corporate network, essentially turning vessels into full-fledged "offices at sea". Network connectivity is especially important for safety on the difficult Northern Sea Route. For example, the ship is able to easily access updated ice conditions and keep its electronic mapping system up-to-date while underway. Despite the harsh environmental conditions, this route helps shorten shipping time.

The network also greatly simplifies communication with contractors and port authorities. In addition, a local phone number is allocated to each ship, and crew are able to use unlimited Internet and make home video calls from personal smartphones via the deployed Wi-Fi network.

Orange provides Maritime Connect using an operational expenditure model with fixed monthly payments. This helps the Arctic Shipping Company control costs and facilitates the installation of modern communication equipment on ships.

"For commercial shipping, speed of deployment is very important, in addition to the reliability of the partner and the quality of services provided. The seasonal window where we are able to use the Northern Sea Route is very limited, so the installation should be carried out quickly and without hitches. With installation completed in just two days, our partners were able to carry out the work during a short stay in port," said Mikhail Artyukhov, CEO, Arctic Shipping Company.

"The Northern Sea Route allows companies to save time and money by providing a shorter connection between Asia and Europe. However, the route is also known as risky and not an easy one. Seamless network connectivity is critical to safety and saves not only time and financial resources, but also the crew's welfare. We are pleased to cooperate with Arctic Shipping Company and are proud that the Orange Maritime VSAT solution is effective in meeting the needs of the maritime industry," said Richard van Wageningen, Senior Vice President IMEAR, Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 25,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and has 261 million customers in 28 countries at 30 September 2018. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Arctic Shipping Company

Learn more about Arctic Shipping Company at http://en.ashipping.ru/ or follow us on Instagram and Youtube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005544/en/

Contacts:

Press :

Elizabeth Mayeri

Orange Business Services

elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com

+1-212-251-2086