Announcement Regarding Minimum Liquidity Test, November 2018

On November 28, 2018, Preem AB satisfied the minimum liquidity test, the second of the two required tests under the Credit Facilities to upstream excess cash to Corral Petroleum Holdings in December for the January 1, 2019 scheduled interest payment on the 2021 Notes.

