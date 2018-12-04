sprite-preloader
04.12.2018 | 15:07
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Announcement Regarding Minimum Liquidity Test, November 2018

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On November 28, 2018, Preem AB satisfied the minimum liquidity test, the second of the two required tests under the Credit Facilities to upstream excess cash to Corral Petroleum Holdings in December for the January 1, 2019 scheduled interest payment on the 2021 Notes.

For further information, please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 46 (0)10-450 10 00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/announcement-regarding-minimum-liquidity-test--november-2018,c2692176

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/preemraff-lysekil,c2540821

Preemraff Lysekil


© 2018 PR Newswire