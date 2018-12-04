Palisade Partners with Thompson Street Capital Partners in Growth Initiative

Palisade and Thompson Street Capital Partners plan to expand into new markets and create new value for risk and decision analytics customers

ITHACA, New York, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisade (https://www.palisade.com), the leading provider of risk and decision analysis solutions for industry and academia, today announced a new partnership to recapitalize with Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis.

The investment is designed to build upon Palisade's 34-year history of success and market leadership in the risk and decision analytics space. The collaboration will enable Palisade to leverage TSCP's long track record of accelerating growth with its member companies. With this initiative, Palisade joins a family of companies committed to excellence in their respective fields.

Thompson Street has helped over 100 companies exceed growth expectations in technical sectors ranging from life sciences to software to engineered products. Founded in 2000, TSCP has managed over $2.6 billion in its family of companies. Thompson Street works closely with management teams to increase value using a variety of strategies.

Craig Albrecht, Managing Director at TSCP, noted, "We are excited to partner with Palisade's outstanding leadership team to help expand into new markets, reach new users, and create new value for our customers."

Palisade CEO Randy Heffernan added, "Partnering with Thompson Street will enable Palisade to put our growth strategy into high gear. By leveraging Thompson Street's track record of accelerating other technology sector leaders like ourselves, we expect to drive innovation and growth within the risk analytics space for years to come."

Palisade is a software developer and solution provider that produces decision support tools for professionals in many industry sectors. The company was founded in 1984, and at present more than 150,000 people use Palisade's software in fields that range from finance to oil and mineral exploration, real estate to heavy manufacturing and pharmaceuticals to aerospace. Its software is used by more than 90 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. Sample clients include Procter & Gamble, Petrobras, PEMEX, Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi, Merck, Unilever, Fluor, Thales, Raytheon and PwC, as well as top business schools around the world.

