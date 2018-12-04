The vegan movement is gaining momentum as Veganuary expands across the pond from the United Kingdom to the United States. The social and environmentally-driven campaign was created to inspire and support people across the globe to eat vegan for the month of January and beyond and is dedicated to making the transition to veganism as easy as possible. All pledge participants who sign up at Veganuary.com/register will receive recipes, meals plans, tips on eating out and ongoing support through a 31-day email series.

Participation in Veganuary has rapidly increased, doubling year-on-year since its inception in 2014, with more than 250,000 people in 193 countries taking part in the initiative thus far. In 2019, Veganuary is expected to reach more than 300,000 people particularly in the U.S.

"Research shows that health is a significant driver for so many people going vegan, especially American consumers," says Simon Winch, CEO of Veganuary. "But the reasons to test this lifestyle and decrease consumption of animal-based products are countless, from improving health, to reducing animal suffering, and helping to preserve the planet. Research shows that not only are there more people curious about going vegan, but more people are sticking with the lifestyle after taking part in Veganuary, which is great news! We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and growing response from Americans taking the pledge and will continue to do our part in making it as easy as possible to try vegan, for as many people as possible."

With consumer curiosity in the vegan lifestyle at an all-time high and continuing to boom, Veganuary is also launching "How to Go Vegan: The Why, the How, and Everything You Need to Make Going Vegan Easy." The anticipated book was written as a simple how-to guide with education and tools to help anyone make the change towards a healthier, happier and more ethical lifestyle. "How to Go Vegan" is available for pre-order on Amazon now and launches December 18 at select U.S. retailers.

For more information, visit Veganuary.com/us for a website full of helpful resources such as recipes, a starter kit, meal plans, and more. For additional information and to join the mailing list, sign up at www.veganuary.com/register. You can also follow Veganuary on Facebook, Instagram (@weareveganuary), or Twitter (@weareveganuary). To pre-order "How to Go Vegan," visit Amazon now.

About Veganuary

Launched in the UK in January 2014, Veganuary is a registered charity that encourages people to try vegan for the month of January and beyond. Dedicated to changing public attitudes, Veganuary inspires and supports people around the world to try a vegan diet in January and throughout the year. People taking the pledge receive information and practical support to make trying vegan as easy and enjoyable as possible. Veganuary provides advice, information, recipes and more, with the upcoming release of its first book, "How to Go Vegan" available for pre-order now on Amazon, and in select retailers nationwide on December 18, 2018.

