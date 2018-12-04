Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:



% of Total Assets Lukoil 11.39 Sberbank 8.66 Novatek 8.31 Gazprom 7.35 PZU 4.76 Turkcell Lletisim Hizmetleri 4.55 X5 Retail Group 4.30 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank 3.96 OTP Bank 3.91 KGHM Polska Miedz 3.66





The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2018 was as follows:

