Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, December 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|11.39
|Sberbank
|8.66
|Novatek
|8.31
|Gazprom
|7.35
|PZU
|4.76
|Turkcell Lletisim Hizmetleri
|4.55
|X5 Retail Group
|4.30
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|3.96
|OTP Bank
|3.91
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|3.66
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|64.55
|Poland
|19.53
|Turkey
|13.00
|Hungary
|4.55
|Romania
|2.23
|Greece
|1.10
|Kuwait
|0.94
|Other European
|1.72
|Cash & Equivalents
|-7.62