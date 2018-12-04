Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 November 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.4% China Everbright Intl. 6.3% National Grid 6.1% Pennon Group 5.1% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 5.0% Enbridge 4.8% China Longyuan Power Group 4.4% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.4% Clearway Energy A & C Class 3.8% Atlantica Yield 3.8% OPG Power Ventures 3.1% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.0% Metro Pacific Investments 2.9% EcoRodovias 2.9% Greencoat UK Wind 2.8% Pattern Energy Group 2.6% SSE PLC 2.5% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.5% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.4% TransAlta Renewables 2.3%

At close of business on 30 November 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 9.0% Multi Utilities 18.1% Ports 2.2% Renewable Energy 31.9% Telecoms infrastructure 2.8% Water & Waste 21.0% Toll roads 4.1% Gas 11.3% Cash/Net Current Assets -0.4% 100.0%