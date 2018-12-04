Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, December 4
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 November 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|6.4%
|China Everbright Intl.
|6.3%
|National Grid
|6.1%
|Pennon Group
|5.1%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|5.0%
|Enbridge
|4.8%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|4.4%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.4%
|Clearway Energy A & C Class
|3.8%
|Atlantica Yield
|3.8%
|OPG Power Ventures
|3.1%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.0%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.9%
|EcoRodovias
|2.9%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|2.8%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.6%
|SSE PLC
|2.5%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.5%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.4%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.3%
At close of business on 30 November 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|9.0%
|Multi Utilities
|18.1%
|Ports
|2.2%
|Renewable Energy
|31.9%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.8%
|Water & Waste
|21.0%
|Toll roads
|4.1%
|Gas
|11.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|-0.4%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|25.3%
|China
|21.7%
|Latin America
|12.7%
|United Kingdom
|14.5%
|Global
|11.7%
|India
|3.1%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|2.3%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.9%
|Middle East
|2.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|-0.4%
|100.0%