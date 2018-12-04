sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.12.2018 | 15:13
PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 4

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 November 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)6.4%
China Everbright Intl.6.3%
National Grid6.1%
Pennon Group5.1%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings5.0%
Enbridge4.8%
China Longyuan Power Group4.4%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.4%
Clearway Energy A & C Class3.8%
Atlantica Yield3.8%
OPG Power Ventures3.1%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.0%
Metro Pacific Investments2.9%
EcoRodovias2.9%
Greencoat UK Wind2.8%
Pattern Energy Group2.6%
SSE PLC2.5%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.5%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.4%
TransAlta Renewables2.3%

At close of business on 30 November 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity9.0%
Multi Utilities18.1%
Ports2.2%
Renewable Energy31.9%
Telecoms infrastructure2.8%
Water & Waste21.0%
Toll roads4.1%
Gas11.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets-0.4%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America25.3%
China21.7%
Latin America12.7%
United Kingdom14.5%
Global11.7%
India3.1%
Europe (excluding UK)2.3%
Asia (excluding China)6.9%
Middle East2.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets-0.4%
100.0%

