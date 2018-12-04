Global resource hub reveals the Award-Winning Investment Papers of 2018

Savvy Investor has announced the winners of the annual "Savvy Investor Awards", designed to recognise the best pensions and investment white papers of 2018.

The accolade of "Best Investment Paper 2018" was awarded to JP Morgan Asset Management for their report, "2019 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions

This 110-page study sets out the company's forecasts for risk and return from the major asset classes over a 10- to 15- year time frame, providing a robust foundation to help institutional investors make strategic asset allocation decisions in multi-asset portfolios.

Savvy Investor Awards 2018 Winners

Click on any of the award categories below to see the results for that category:

Best Asset Allocation Paper 2018

King of the Mountain: The Shiller P/E and Macroeconomic Conditions (Arnott, Chaves and Chow)

Best Factor Investing Paper 2018

Fact, Fiction, and the Size Effect (AQR Capital Management)

Best Fixed Income Paper 2018

FTSE Fixed Income Factor Research Series The Value Effect (FTSE Russell)

Best Pensions Paper 2018 (North America)

2018 US Defined Contribution Trends Survey (Callan)

Best Pensions Paper 2018 (UK and Europe)

The Age of Peak LDI (Hymans Robertson/Nomura)

Best Strategy Economics Paper 2018

Multi-Asset Outlook 4Q2018 How late in the cycle are we? (Wellington Management)

Best ESG Paper 2018

The Big Book of SI (Robeco)

Best ETFs Paper 2018

ETFs in Insurance General Accounts (S&P Dow Jones Indices)

Best Innovations Paper 2018

Industry 4.0: Ghosts of disruption past, present and future (Invesco)

Best Quant Paper 2018

Volatility Lessons (Eugene Fama and Kenneth French)

Best Emerging Markets Paper 2018

Understanding China's Economic and Market Developments (FTSE Russell)

Best Investment Industry Paper 2018

Asset Owner Survey: Innovations in Implementation (bfinance)

Best Real Assets Paper 2018

Disruption: Is commercial real estate ready for change? (TH Real Estate)

Best Alternatives Paper 2018

Alternative Investments: A Primer for Investment Professionals (CFA Institute Research Foundation)

Management commentary

Andrew Perrins, CEO of Savvy Investor said, "We have over 25,000 white papers on the site, every one of which has been rated, categorized and tagged by our Research Team. This means that institutional investors can instantly access a list of the top papers on any given investment topic, with the best papers at the top of the list. Our 33,000 members are highly engaged; every month more than 30,000 white papers are downloaded from the site."

