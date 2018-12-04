Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2018) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo., as Vice-President Exploration. Jo is an independent geological consultant to a number of junior mining and exploration companies with more than 20 years in the field, including 10 years in project management. She has worked on multiple gold, poly-metallic, and graphite, and vanadium projects in the USA, Australia, and Canada. Jo has a Bachelor of Science in Geology (1995) from the University of Wales, College of Cardiff, and a Master of Science in Geology (1997) from Dalhousie University in Halifax. Jo is a professional geologist registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC).

During her career, Jo has managed multi-million dollar exploration programs overseeing technical direction, budgets, and operations. She has extensive experience in field operations, drill programs, technical database administration, land management, community relations, and exploration permitting in multiple jurisdictions.

Craig Roberts. P.Eng., President & CEO of Ethos stated that "Jo's experience and skill sets make her an excellent fit to oversee the advancement of our current projects and to play a lead role in the evaluation of further opportunities for Ethos. To date Jo has worked as a consultant to Ethos and supervised the initial work program at our Pine Pass vanadium project culminating in the very impressive trench results press released on November 1, 2018. Jo is now leading the preparatory work towards a significant drill campaign at Pine Pass in 2019."

Ethos also announces the granting to Jo Price of 350,000 options of the Company exercisable for a period of up to five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.23 per share. This grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information please contact Craig Roberts at 604-682-4750 or view the Company's website, www.ethosgold.com.

Ethos Gold Corp.



Per: "Craig Roberts"

Craig Roberts P.Eng., Interim President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES