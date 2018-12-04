Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of theircorporate branding strategy for a professional services companyThe client is the leading professional services company based out of the United States. Despite catering to the needs of major companies in the corporate sector, the client was facing hardships in positioning themselves as market leaders. This prompted them to leverage Infiniti Research's expertise in offering industry-leading market intelligence solutions. The client wanted to present themselves as a strong mid-sized firm with an enormous potential to grow. They wanted Infiniti Research to devise a corporate branding strategy that wold aid them in promoting their core values and cohesiveness to their clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005641/en/

Corporate branding strategy for a professional services company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The success of any businesses depends upon how well they have established their brand name as a corporate entity. Many a time, businesses need a perfect corporate branding strategy to position themselves as a unique entity across all mediums. This has been an age-old regime for well-known companies who have strengthened their market presence over time with the assistance of a corporate branding strategy. The development of a strong corporate branding strategy is the elementary step of any brand development process as it enables consumers to connect with products and services through a brand logo.

Request a free proposal to gain strategic insights into how to develop an effective corporate branding strategy and position yourself as a market leader.

"A corporate branding strategy helps companies in brand building by creating brand awareness, fostering loyalty, and shaping customer opinions over a period of time," says an expert from Infiniti Research.

Based on the market intelligence solutions offered by Infiniti Research, the company established and projected itself in a completely new and innovative way. The corporate branding strategy offered, worked in the favor of the company and they were able to escalate their brand value and enhance their global reach. This gradually helped the company to shift from an underutilized professional services provider into a more authoritative and profitable professional services company.

Infiniti Research's corporate branding strategy helped the client to:

Establish their brand presence in the market.

Showcase their expertise in an innovative way

Want more information on the impact of a corporate branding strategy? Request a free consultation from our industry experts now!

Infiniti Research's corporate branding strategy provided predictive insights on:

Elevating their brand to enhance its global reach.

Transforming the client from an underutilized professional services provider into a more profitable one.

Still not sure about leveraging a corporate branding strategy? Request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005641/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us