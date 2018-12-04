Leading provider of education technology, Boxlight (Nasdaq: BOXL) is delighted to announce the appointment of Matt Hunt as Head of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Effective from 1st January 2019, he will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the sales department within the organisation. Hunt will contribute to the overall growth strategy, supporting the business to achieve further success across the EMEA markets.

Hunt brings with him over 20 years' experience and knowledge of the education sector, specialising in international market development. Prior to his appointment at Boxlight, he successfully spearheaded distribution and sales efforts at iBoardTouch and Promethean.

"Matt is a highly respected and accomplished individual within the industry," says Managing Director of Boxlight EMEA, Andy Pennington. "His wealth of experience and passion for transformational edtech will drive the business forward as we continue to expand internationally. As a former teacher, he is committed to providing the best solutions to improve learning outcomes which aligns perfectly with our 'change the classroom, change the world' philosophy."

"This is a fantastic time for us as we launch the full Boxlight Mimio product suite to the EMEA markets," says Hunt. "With new products on the horizon to complement our existing award-winning solutions; I am excited to work with our partners to continue revolutionising the classroom and improve student outcomes across the region."

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) ("Boxlight" or the "Company") is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global education market. The Company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The Company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about Boxlight, visit: https://uk.boxlight.com.

