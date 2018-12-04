

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Border Patrol guards arrested about two dozen Central American migrants who scaled the border fence separating Mexico from the United States near Tijuana on Monday.



The migrants said they now plan to claim political asylum, but as per an order President Donald Trump issued last month, asylum pleas of migrants who crossed the southern border illegally will not be entertained.



A presidential order signed on November 9 says that the cases of asylum seekers who have crossed the border other than through a legal port of entry would not be heard. But a judge in San Francisco stayed the order until later this month, saying that the courts have an obligation to hear all asylum cases no matter whether people entered the country illegally or not.



Applying for asylum at a border post is a time-consuming process, and the migrants could be stuck for months or even years in shelters.



Thousands of Latin American migrants, who started their grueling journey on foot from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, have been impatiently waiting in shelter camps in the Mexican border city of Tijuana to cross the border hoping for a new life.



The migrants, who are mostly fleeing poverty, violence and persecution in Central America's 'Northern Triangle', are determined to reach the U.S. hoping to build a better future for their families.



Frustrated by worsening food and sanitary conditions and a long wait at a makeshift shelter housing around 3,500 migrants, some jumped over the fence with their children.



Border police arrested those who ran to evade capture, as well as others who handed themselves in to them, BBC reported.



Claiming that there are criminals among migrants trying to enter the U.S., Trump had threatened to shut down the border, and authorized troops to use lethal force to thwart their attempt.



Police used tear gas against a larger group of migrants who tried to jump over the border wall, sending women and children running back to the Mexican side.



