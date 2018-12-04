KSP Legal Tax Advice (T.Srokosz i Wspólnicy Sp.k.), a leading law firm based in Katowice, Poland, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global, an international association of tax and legal firms. Andersen Global's expanded presence in Poland furthers its ability to provide seamless service throughout Europe through its member firms and collaborating firms. For the past 15 years, the KSP Legal Tax Advice team has been combining legal advice and tax consultancy, focusing on direct contact with clients and following new trends in the legal market.

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, said, "KSP Legal Tax Advice significantly increases our business in Poland and our team in the EU continues to grow in size and depth. The firm joins us with about 30 professionals and five Partners, all of whom bring high quality experience in providing practical, best-in-class solutions to clients as well as the ability to quickly and seamlessly respond to their changing needs."

Led by Partner Magdalena Patryas, KSP Legal Tax Advice provides legal services including corporate law, mergers acquisitions, labor and employment law, real estate and construction law, intellectual property and new technologies law, restructuring, and personal data protection, and tax services such as transfer pricing, tax planning, real estate tax, and VAT.

"We deliver concrete solutions to our clients and provide advice by combining knowledge of various disciplines of law and tax. The collaboration with Andersen Global strengthens our ability to offer services to international corporations, Polish companies as well as investors and individual entrepreneurs," remarked Magdalena. "Additionally, we already have formed a working relationship with many current Partners within Andersen Global's member firms, including our colleagues in Warsaw from A2Z Tax Legal. We look forward to collaborating with individuals with whom we share a common vision."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has nearly 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 124 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

