Adam Friedman Associates: POLSINELLI'S Dan Flanigan to Moderate Panel at the 6th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Investor Forum in New York

December 11 panel will focus on the private debt market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Am Law 100 firm POLSINELLI's Dan Flanigan, Managing Partner of the firm's New York office, Founder of the firm's Financial Services Department, and Chair Emeritus of POLSINELLI'S Real Estate & Financial Services Department, will moderate a panel titled, 'Private Debt & Special Opportunities,' at the 6th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Investor Forum to be held December 11th-12th in New York.

Panel Date: Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Time: 11:20 AM ET

Title: Private Debt & Special Opportunities

Location: The Union League Club - New York, NY

The Global Institutional Real Estate Investor Forum, brings together 300+ investors, funds, and advisers for a two-day meeting to discuss sectors, due diligence, and real estate investment opportunities in the US and around the world.

Additionally, Brian Bullard, Polsinelli Shareholder, JV, Fund Formation & Operations, will participate in a December 11th panel discussion at the forum, titled, "Navigating Fund Operations & Formation Including Regulatory and Structural Considerations."

Flanigan said: 'We have been very active in the Private Debt arena for more than 20 years now and plan to continue to serve and grow along with this dynamic and disruptive sector. My role on the Private Debt panel results our extensive 'product' work (loans, workouts, enforcement actions) for private debt funds and other private lenders and Brian will showcase in his panel our fund formation and operations expertise.'

About POLSINELLI

POLSINELLI is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 825 attorneys in 21 cities coast to coast. Ranked #24 for Client Service Excellence1 and #10 for best client relationships2 among 650 U.S. law firms, POLSINELLI is also named among the top 30 best-known firms in the nation3 for the second consecutive year. The firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. www.polsinelli.com | In California, POLSINELLI LLP

