Technavio's analysts forecast the global cationic surfactants market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Increase in R&D activities is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cationic surfactants market 2019-2023. In countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and Canada, technological innovations and improvised production techniques for cationic surfactants will have a significant influence on the global cationic surfactants market during the forecast period. Companies such as Eastman Chemical Company and Ghent University and several other partners collaborated to produce bio-based amines, the building block for cationic surfactants. As the process creates toxic intermediates, the current production of these amines mostly relies on fossil fuels and is regulated by stringent safety measures. Green amines can be produced from waste biomass through the aminolysis of cellulose pulp. It is an alternative way to produce amines, which is expected to increase the consumption of cationic surfactants.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cationic surfactants market is the extensive use of cationic surfactants in consumer and industrial cleaning:

Global cationic surfactants market: Extensive use of cationic surfactants in consumer and industrial cleaning

Cationic surfactants are used in the formulation of detergents owing to their ability to dissolve grease, oils, and fats for cleaning. They are coupled with anionic surfactants to reduce the surface tension between water and the dirt on clothes. They are suitable for removing grease stains. Cationic surfactants can be used in hard water and acidic environments, unlike anionic surfactants.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "Cationic surfactants are used in laundry and hand dishwashing detergents because of their excellent cleaning properties. In 2017, the global detergent market was valued at USD 81 billion. In countries such as China and India, the high consumption of laundry cleaners in households and the high growth of the textile industry will increase the consumption of detergents."

Global cationic surfactants market: Segmentation analysis

The global cationic surfactants market research report provides market segmentation by application (home care and industrial cleaning, and personal care) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 38%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with over 1% increase in its market share.

