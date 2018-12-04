Technavio analysts forecast the global fixed-base operators market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005664/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global fixed-base operators market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Collective pooling of airside equipment is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global fixed-base operators market 2019-2023. Vendors operating in the market require ground handling equipment to provide different services at airports. The support equipment is either owned or leased by operators and stored at the airport terminal. However, at a specific point in time, the number of handling equipment stored around the apron is more than the actual requirement. This can lead to increased overhead costs because of the lack of effective utilization of resources. Therefore, different stakeholders in the value chain, including airlines, FB0s, and airport authorities are taking initiatives such as collective pooling of airside equipment to increase their operational efficiency and reduce operating costs.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global fixed-base operators market is the global airport infrastructure growth:

Global fixed-base operators market: Global airport infrastructure growth

The evolution of airports plays an important role in a country's economy. During the forecast period, the number of air travelers globally is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3%-4%. This significant rise in the number of air travelers has increased the congestion in airports. The number of operational aircraft has increased to cater to the rising number of air travelers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on commercial aviation, "The need for modernization and up-gradation of airport infrastructure is growing to facilitate the increased movement of aircraft. The demand for FBOs is expected to increase to streamline various operations, including fueling, parking, and aircraft maintenance. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Global fixed-base operators market: Segmentation analysis

The global fixed-base operators market research report provides market segmentation by service (PAGH and CAGH) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The PAGH segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 74% of the market. This service segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 75%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by over 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005664/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com