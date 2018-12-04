Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 4
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/12/2018) of £177.77m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/12/2018) of £177.77m
|Cash Position of £13.0m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/12/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,220.35p
|8,006,179
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2199.05p
|Income share price
|2140.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(3.62)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 03/12/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|14.06
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|10.88
|3
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.53
|4
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.30
|5
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|9.79
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.20
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|7.61
|8
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|5.30
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.66
|10
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.15
|11
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|3.00
|12
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.73
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.96
|14
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.40
|15
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.98
|16
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|0.91
|17
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.69
|18
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.64
|19
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.50
|20
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.43
|21
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.40
|22
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.38
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.36
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.13
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00