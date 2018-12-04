The global large-scale LNG terminals market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005665/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global large-scale LNG terminals market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing global energy demand. As per the IEA, by 2040, the global energy demand is expected to increase by 30%. The global economy is growing at an average rate of 3.4% annually. Moreover, the population is expected to cross 9 billion by 2040. Because of the fast-paced development, in developing countries such as India and China, the need for energy is increasing.

This market research report on the global large-scale LNG terminals market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the commoditization of LNG as one of the key emerging trends in the global large-scale LNG terminals market:

Global large-scale LNG terminals market: Commoditization of LNG

LNG has turned out to be a global commodity ever since the first LNG cargo was shipped from an LNG facility in Algeria in 1964. Supply surplus combined with increasing demand is essential for the growth of the global liquid commodity market. This is because, during stressed situations, the producers and consumers prefer long-term fixed agreements than trading openly. Factors such as increasing diversity of suppliers and buyers, rising installation of floating regasification plants, and growing liquidity of tradable LNG have resulted in the commoditization of LNG similar to oil. Thus, the global LNG market is gradually turning out to be more transparent, liquid, and efficient.

"The global commercialization of LNG has opened up new avenues for the stakeholders. The plunging process increases the usage of LNG, boosting coal-to-gas switching. As the supply surplus may act as a threat and overwhelm the existing contracts, the producers and importers of LNG consider active trading on a spot basis which results in reduced prices. As a result, players in the market are expanding their trading teams to manage excess cargo flows and navigate the open market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global large-scale LNG terminals market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global large-scale LNG terminals market by application (regasification and liquefaction) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The regasification segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 69% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 54%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005665/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com