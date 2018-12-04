Technavio's analysts forecast the global feed premix market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global feed premix market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Capacity expansion and the development of new plants will be the major trends being witnessed in the global feed premix market 2018-2022. The rise in demand for feed premix has been attracting producers to expand their production capacities. Hence, over the last 10 to 15 years, the market has undergone many expansions in production capacities. In countries such as China and India, the feed premix markets have developed at a rapid pace along with the continuous rise in production capacities by producers. The worldwide supply and consumption of feed premix from livestock and aquaculture are expected to continue growing over the next decade.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global feed premix market is the increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks:

Global feed premix market: Increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks

In the feed industry, the rising prevalence of animal diseases is a serious concern. Ingredients used in feed premixes are observed closely owing to the increase in a number of disease outbreaks. Strengthening the immunity of livestock is a major concern. Appropriate strategies are required to combat the health risks to humans caused by livestock disease. The most serious health threat is that of a human pandemic, recently highlighted by the outbreak of a new strain of influenza, A(H1N1), which contains genetic material from human, swine, and poultry viruses.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "The increasing complexity of supply chains in the livestock sector, caused by globalization and trade liberalization, adversely affects the animal health and food safety. The surge in demand for high-quality feed concentrates and premixes to enhance meat weight, and animal safety can be attributed to the increase in commercial livestock farming activities."

Global feed premix market: Segmentation analysis

The global feed premix market research report provides market segmentation by application (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The poultry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 38% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 39%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005671/en/

