New CFO will provide additional bench strength to management team heading into 2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2018) - Established medial electrocardiogram ("ECG") software and device manufacturer CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm Solutions" or the "Company") today confirmed the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Ms. Anne Burpee.

Ms. Burpee is a bilingual Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 25 years of senior finance and executive experience in both large and small companies. She has held several corporate positions in enterprises ranging from private company start-ups to TSX and NYSE publicly-listed corporations and multinationals, where she led financial reporting, corporate governance, change management, administration, tax, legal and IT. Previous employers where Ms. Burpee has worked in a senior capacity include: AON Hewitt, Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers, South Western Insurance Group, Canadian Tire, and Sears Canada. Ms. Burpee is a graduate of McGill University and holds a CPA CMA designation in Ontario. In addition, she is a financial literacy volunteer for CPA Canada and a member of the Accounting Program Advisory Committee at Humber College.

The Company thanks its outgoing US-based CFO, Mr. John Overall, for his support during a restructuring of the Company's financial systems, planning and internal controls that started in 2016. Additionally, in the role of CFO, Mr. Overall led the Company through the completion of several phases of preparatory work in anticipation of new IFRS reporting requirements. With these changes in place the Company is now ready for a new phase of growth to be supported by its new Toronto-based CFO.

To learn more about the CardioComm Solutions' products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck ECG device integrations, please see the Company's websites www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

