Nasdaq Vilnius decided on December 4, 2018 to list the bonds of Šiauliu bankas AB on the Bond List on December 6, 2018 at the request of Šiauliu bankas AB. Additional info: Issuer's name Šiauliu bankas AB --------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name SAB --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000432015 --------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 21.12.2017 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 21.12.2020 --------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the issue 20 000 000 EUR --------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 200 000 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name SABB006020A --------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list --------------------------------------------------- Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the prospectus of admission of 200,000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100 each, ISIN LT0000432015 of Šiauliu Bankas AB to trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Prospectus and other related documents of Šiauliu bankas AB are available in the announcement of Šiauliu bankas here and in the attachements of this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702032