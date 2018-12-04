At the request of SpectraCure AB (publ), SpectraCure equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 5, 2018. Security name: SpectraCure AB (publ) TO3 ----------------------------------------- Short name: SPEC TO3 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011762350 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 164588 ----------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 6,50 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in SpectraCure AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2019 - November 29, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 27, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission For further information, please call G&W Fondkomission on +46 8 503 000 50.