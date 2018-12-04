Nasdaq Copenhagen's disciplinary committee has decided to remove instruments issued by Optima Worldwide Group plc from trading in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Rulebook and First North Bond Market Rulebook rule 7.2.1. The Issuers financial instruments (share: ISIN GB00B6S0HR95 - bonds ISIN GB00BQ3BGB40 and GB00BY7S2204) will be suspended immediately. The removal will take effect as of December 5, 2018. The decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link: https://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/dis ciplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in the First North Rulebook rule 7.2. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702057