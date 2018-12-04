Maru/Blue Announces Launch of Maru Voice UK

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2018-premium quality data services firm-announces the launch of Maru Voice UK . Maru Voice UK is a global expansion of the Maru/Blue online market research panels, joining Maru Voice Canada and Springboard America ,will now provide people in the UK with the opportunity to voice their opinions on a variety of topics and issues.



Maru Voice UK partners with reputable organizations including household brands, government bodies, not-for-profit organizations, and the media in order to help them better understand their customers and stakeholders, and to ensure they uncover the opinions of the UK general public. This collective feedback will influence the brands, products, and services we all use every day.

"I am excited to be bringing such a high-quality community to the UK market," said Paul Williams, Managing Director, Maru/Blue UK. "We know what the people who do our surveys like and dislike and we treat them like people, not sample . That's how we have such quality that we can proudly call ourselves boringly reliable ."

"After a fast-paced first year of growth for Maru/Blue, we are excited to announce the expansion of the Maru/Blue family of premium panels to the UK, a key geographic market with significant opportunities for growth," said Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue. "Paul's wealth of experience and knowledge of the local market makes him the perfect choice to lead and develop Maru/Blue's new UK panel."

To accelerate the growth of Maru/Blue in the UK, the company also recently hired two business development managers on the agency and enterprise sales team. Izzy Nurdin has 17 years of experience in building and cultivating client relationships within advertising, marketing and creative agencies across the country. His knowledge of market research and creative agencies will prove to be invaluable to the growing business in the UK. Izzy is commercially focused, using analytics, trends and research and readily able to Identify new revenue streams.

Deborah Horrocks comes to Maru/Blue with vast experience as a business development professional, previously working within the eLearning, education & learning technology, and publishing sectors. Deborah has also worked for many years as an interpreter giving her an excellent understanding of different cultures and business environments. Both will be an integral part of expanding and growing our presence in the UK.

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. The result? Reliable, reproducible insights. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and your or your competitor's customers.

We began disrupting the market community industry in 2000. Our market communities broke new ground, adding depth and richness to clients' understanding of what motivates their customers and shapes their markets. Now, as part of the Maru Group , we continue to provide reliable global data connections for agencies, brands, and market research firms.