Panther Metals PLC - Board Changes

04 December 2018

Panther Metals

("Panther Metals" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Panther Metals PLC "(Panther" or the "Company") (NEX:PALM), is please to announce the appointment of Kate Patricia Asling as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. The Company also announces the resignation of Manichelvam ("Mani") Subramaniam, Non-Executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Mitchell Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Panther Metals commented: "Kate brings a wealth of experience to the Company having worked on numerous transactions in corporate finance and as lead reporting accountant on investments. Kate brings a dynamic that will be invaluable as Panther Metals continues its evolution into an exciting exploration focused company."

I would also like to thank Mani on behalf of the Board of Panther Metals for his many years' service to the Company. The help and support received during the smooth transition of the business during 2018 would have proven difficult without Mani's skills and focus. As Mani's business interests continue to develop across Asia we look forward to his continued contributions to the business as a substantial shareholder.

Panther Metals has now moved from the transitional period following the restructuring in February 2018 into a proactive resource exploration investment vehicle, fully focused on creating shareholder value into 2019 and beyond.

I look forwards to announcing further developments demonstrating the range and depth of our activities."

Kate Asling, aged 38

Kate Asling is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Kate began her career as an auditor, working on Small and Medium-sized enterprises before transitioning into Corporate Finance in 2006, first at PKF Littlejohn and later at RSM Corporate Finance LLP. Since then Kate has worked on over 30 transactions in a reporting accountant or as a due diligence provider capacity, across a number of different sectors including natural resources.

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships over the last 5 years KPA Consulting Limited None

There is no further information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notes to Editors:

Panther Metal plc (NEX: PALM), the London NEX Exchange Growth Market listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, is focused on generating shareholder value through advancing high-quality exploration opportunities in stable and mining friendly jurisdictions.

The board has demonstrated capability in taking projects from early grassroots stage through the development curve to production, with a combined 40 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining finance sectors.