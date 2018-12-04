Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's Financial Results for 9 Months 2018 presentation 04-Dec-2018 / 17:30 MSK

*NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) *publishes its presentation on financial results for 9 Months 2018. The presentation could be downloaded below or at http://nmtp.info/holding/investors/presentations/ [1] . *About NCSP Group* *NCSP Group* is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover totaled 143.5 million tons in 2017. NCSP Group consists of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *For more information, please contact:* For press: PR@ncsp.com For investment companies: IR@ncsp.com

December 04, 2018 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)