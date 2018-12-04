

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After withdrawing a motion to quash the subpoena sent to him to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly due to testify privately on Capitol Hill later this week.



A report from Politico citing Comey's attorney David Kelley and a House Judiciary Committee aide said Comey will testify before the committee on Friday.



Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in May of 2017, initially resisted testifying at a closed-door hearing, expressing concerns about 'selective leaking and distortion' by House Republicans.



The former FBI director filed a motion in federal court to quash the subpoena but eventually reached an agreement with Republicans on the committee.



Comey agreed to testify at a closed-door hearing, while Republicans agreed to release a transcript of his interview to the public as soon as possible.



'Grateful for a fair hearing from judge,' Comey said in a post on Twitter on Sunday. 'Hard to protect my rights without being in contempt, which I don't believe in.'



'So will sit in the dark, but Republicans agree I'm free to talk when done and transcript released in 24 hours,' he added. 'This is the closest I can get to public testimony.'



Comey is expected to be questioned about his decision not to recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server while Secretary of State as well as the FBI's role in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



Democrats have suggested the interview with Comey is a last-ditch effort by Republicans to discredit the Russia investigation before the GOP gives up control of the House early next year.



