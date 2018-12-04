Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Publication of Final Terms

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms for Anglian Water Services Financing Plc's USD 53,000,000 Class A 4.27 per cent. senior unwrapped guaranteed registered Green Bonds due 6 February 2029, GBP 85,000,000 Class A 2.88 per cent. senior unwrapped guaranteed registered Green Bonds due 6 February 2029 and GBP 25,000,000 Class A 3.00% senior unwrapped guaranteed registered Green Bonds due 6 February 2031, (the "Bonds") issued under its€10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium-Term Note Programme (the "Programme").

The Final Terms contain the final terms of the Bonds and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 23 July 2018 and the Supplemental Prospectus dated 12 November 2018 relating to the Programme, which constitute a base prospectus (the "Prospectus") for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive.

To view the Final Terms, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0412181453-AF3C_Final_Terms_USD53m_CC.pdf

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0412181453-AF3C_Final_Terms_85m_CC.pdf

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0412181453-AF3C_Final_Terms_25m_CC.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms and a copy of the Prospectus to which they relate have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

For further information, please contact:

Jane Pilcher

Anglian Water Services Financing plc

Lancaster House

Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire

PE29 6XU

TEL: 01480 323503

FAX: 01480 323540

LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the information in the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.