Marlabs Partners With Workforce Opportunity Services to Bring Veterans Into the Digital Economy

Marlabs, Inc., the New Jersey-headquartered digital innovation company that specializes in providing 360-degree digital transformation frameworks, today announced a partnership with Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS).

This partnership is aimed at leveraging and enhancing military veterans' technological skills and help them find employment in today's fast-growing digital economy. Marlabs and WOS will collaborate in building teams of veterans with digital technology expertise, and jointly identify opportunities to get them employment across North America and Europe.

"Today, top-tier technology professionals are in great demand, and are very hard to find," said Dr. Art Langer, Chairman and Founder of Workforce Opportunity Services. "At the same time, there is a large pool of exciting talent within today's veteran communities. By providing candidate vetting and workplace readiness coaching to qualified veterans, we not only find qualified and motivated candidates for companies, but we also help veterans launch fulfilling careers in the tech world. Our partnership with Marlabs will play a pivotal role in aligning veterans with the needs of the technology workplace, helping strengthen businesses while building stronger communities."

Siby Vadakekkara, Chairman & CEO of Marlabs, added, "Many of our clients have ambitious digital transformation initiatives, but are stymied by a critical dearth of internal talent and capabilities. I believe that veterans, with their proven leadership skills along with their drive to learn and excel, have the capability to join in helping Marlabs close this critical tech talent gap. I am confident that our partnership with WOS will open up an important talent pool, bringing qualified and motivated veterans to bear in in our efforts to accelerate our clients' digital transformation."

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 3,800+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 60+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

About Marlabs

Marlabs is a digital innovation company providing specialized Digital 360 frameworks to global enterprises. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Marlabs employs over 2,500 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, and India.

