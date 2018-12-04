Researchers from Berlin's College for Technology and Economics have determined a 'system performance index' for 16 residential storage systems. The index ranks systems according to economic efficiency. The compilers of the index say many manufacturers lack transparency regarding system performance.Comparing the efficiency of residential storage systems, researchers at Berlin's College for Technology and Economics (HTW) found the best performing system to be Kostal plus a BYD battery, with that set-up recording a system performance index (SPI) of 91.4%. RCT Power ranked second, at 90.7%, with ...

