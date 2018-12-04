The Spanish oil provider has agreed to buy power from 50 MW of solar through a physical PPA. This is the second solar PPA secured by Solaria Energía from Repsol.Spanish solar energy company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S. A. has announced in a filing with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has secured its second solar PPA with Spanish oil company Repsol. Solaria Energía said the physical PPA will have a duration of 7 years since the commissioning of the solar facilities, without providing more details on the 50 MW of solar that will provide Repsol with power. "With this ...

