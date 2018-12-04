The "Improving Processes and CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This meeting will cover CAPA methodology and documentation, diagnosing process improvement, developing options for process improvement and CAPA and planning and implementation in practice of improvements and CAPA

With this one-day course you will learn how to use the most efficient processes and ensure compliance with Corrective and Preventative Action (CAPA) within the pharmaceutical, medical device and animal health industries.

Regulatory inspectors are increasing reviewing responses to findings dealt with by the CAPA approach and process improvement. It is highly likely that organisations who have already been inspected will be assessed at their next inspection in terms of whether the corrective and preventative actions have been implemented.

If previous major findings have not been addressed then a critical finding may be given. This course will be ideal for you to learn how to improve industry procedures and processes and how to implement and document an effective CAPA quality system.

Agenda

Why is CAPA important? CAPA Methodology and Documentation Diagnosing Process Improvement Developing Options for Process Improvement and CAPA Planning and Implementation in Practice of Improvements and CAPA Final Discussion

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/38hl4j/1day_course?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005693/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



Related Topics: Medical Devices, Industry Standards