Technavio's analysts forecast the global gelcoat market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005698/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global gelcoat market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for low-styrene emission gelcoat is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global gelcoat market 2018-2022. The emission of harmful HAPs, volatile organic compound, and styrene from gelcoat can affect the growth of paints, coatings, and resins. Such toxic substances can be dangerous on exposure for lengthy durations during production, processing, or application.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global gelcoat market is the increased product differentiation.

Global gelcoat market: Increased product differentiation

A wide range of gelcoat products for various end-use applications are available in the market. The various types of gelcoat manufactured by leading vendors in the world includes solid color gelcoat, clear cultured marble gelcoat, abrasion-resistant gelcoat, low-hazardous air pollutant cultured marble gelcoat, solid color marine gelcoat, clear vinyl ester hybrid tooling gelcoat, black vinyl ester tooling gelcoat, red vinyl ester hybrid tooling gelcoat, aluminized vinyl ester tooling gelcoat, isophthalic gelcoat, grey primer gelcoat, and solid roofing gelcoat.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "The varieties of gelcoat differ mainly in the quantity of styrene and hybrid mix and polymer base. The difference in the preparation process and the raw materials added can produce gelcoat with different properties such as film gel time, curing time, abrasion resistance, tensile strength, durability, UV resistance, viscosity, and blister resistance. Therefore, the availability of a wide product range to significantly drive market growth."

Global gelcoat market: Segmentation analysis

The global gelcoat market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (marine, transportation, wind energy, construction, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The marine segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 32% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005698/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com